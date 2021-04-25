1 dead and 3 injured after motor vehicle crash on Garden Street; Hartford police investigate

HARTFORD, Conn (WTNH) — Man dead and 3 others injured after a motor vehicle crash around Fraser Place at Garden Street Sunday night.

At 12:27 A.M., Hartford Police officers responded to the area of Fraser Place, just east of Garden Street for a serious motor vehicle crash.

Hartford police say they found a gray 2003 Nissan Pathfinder had crashed in to the rear end of a parked, unoccupied, semi-tractor trailer.

Blanchard Baisden, 39, from East Hartford was the driver of the Nissan and was found dead.

Police say two additional passengers of the Nissan, a 38-year-old male and 39-year-old male were transported to the Saint Francis Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

A 36-year-old female passenger was transported to Hartford Hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Detectives from the Crime Scene Division responded to the scene and assumed control of the

investigation. The investigation of the crash is ongoing.