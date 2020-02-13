1 dog alive, 5 dead after being thrown from moving car

WAYLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Allegan County Sheriff’s deputies in Michigan are investigating a report of six chihuahuas being thrown from a moving car.

Only one of the six dogs survived. She’s been named her Lucky Lulu.

The young chihuahua is now in the care of a local pet rescue waiting to be adopted.

“They were beyond help by the time they got their vehicle stopped and turned around,” Allegan County Undersheriff Mike Larsen said.

Witnesses said they saw the dogs thrown from a moving minivan on Jan. 29.

The witnesses told investigators they took all six dogs home and buried the five who died.

They took Lulu to a pet groomer on Tuesday. The groomer, who also runs a pet rescue, and convinced them to call police.

“I can’t speak to why they chose to wait so long, but they are cooperating now,” said Larsen, who added investigators are still trying to verify the witnesses story.

The pet rescue has stopped taking adoption applications since they received more than enough and want to ensure that Lulu will go to a loving home.

As for the investigation, the sheriff’s department is still waiting to recover the bodies of the other five Chihuahuas and are looking for additional witnesses.

“It’s alleged that one of the dogs made contact with another moving vehicle. We’re trying to figure out who that would be and get them to come forward as well,” Larsen said.

Suspects in the case could face felony animal cruelty charges.

“To see something of this magnitude, with that many, especially in the manner that it was done on a public roadway with other people present, to witness it — if this did occur, it’s pretty rare,” Larsen said.