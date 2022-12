MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – State police are investigating after a car drove off I-84 in Middlebury and landed on top of another car.

Police said a car lost control and crossed through the Exit 17 off-ramp on I-84 eastbound before landing on top of another car that was parked on Straits Turnpike.

One person was brought to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

No additional information was released at this time.