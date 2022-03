PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – One person suffered minor injuries after a plane skidded off a runway in Plainville on Thursday afternoon.

Plainville police told News 8 the pilot was attempting to land at Robertson Field Airport when the plane skidded and flipped over.

There was only one person inside the plane at the time.

The FAA is heading to the scene to investigate.

