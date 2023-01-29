HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) One person is left in critical condition after a shooting in Hartford Sunday morning.

Police responded to St Francis Hospital around 12:44 a.m. on Sunday responding to a report of a gunshot victim arriving for treatment.

The identity and location of the incident have not been determined.

Upon arrival, it was learned that the victim was rushed to emergency surgery. Since then the victim was listed in critical condition.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions are still investigating.