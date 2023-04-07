NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people and one firefighter were taken to the hospital after a fire at a condo complex in Naugatuck on Friday.

Around 2 p.m. firefighters received a call stating that a man was trapped in the basement of a condo on Wooster Street.

Upon arrival at the scene, firefighters rescued the man from the basement of the burning condo and rescued one other person. Officials said both appeared to have smoke inhalation.

Fire crews said a Beacon Falls firefighter was also taken to the hospital by Naugatuck EMS.



“The scene as you can imagine [was] very chaotic. A lot of smoke. A lot of people yelling. We received the information that he was in the basement of one of the units. We immediately sent a crew to the basement. He was talking to us. He was conscious. He had taken quite a bit of smoke, but he was alert,” said Naugatuck Deputy Fire Chief Ken Hanks.

Fire crews said the condo is made up of five units and it will be safe to return to three of them in a few days. The other two sustained damage and condos may take longer to be deemed safe for return.

There is no word on how many people were displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.