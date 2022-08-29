STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating after a man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in Stonington on Monday.

A male rider crashed on Lantern Road in Stonington just before the Ledyard town line just before 5 p.m., according to the police.

The operator was transported from the scene in serious condition, police said.

The Southeastern Connecticut Regional Accident Reconstruction team is leading the investigation with assistance from the Stonington and Ledyard police departments.