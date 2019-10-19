1 shot in leg in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people are in custody following a shooting in Hartford on Friday night.
Around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to Enfield Street after reports of shots fired.
Upon arrival, they came in contact with an armed suspect. A foot pursuit ensued and the shooter was taken into custody.
Police said they also had a second suspect in custody. That person had a gun as well.
Officer did not comment on the status of the unidentified victim or what led up to the shooting.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.