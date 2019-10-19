1 shot in leg in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people are in custody following a shooting in Hartford on Friday night.

Around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to Enfield Street after reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, they came in contact with an armed suspect. A foot pursuit ensued and the shooter was taken into custody.

Police said they also had a second suspect in custody. That person had a gun as well.

Shooting investigation at 95 Enfield St. Shot spotter activation results in quick response. Suspect armed w/a gun engages in foot pursuit w/officers. Taken into custody, gun recovered. Adult victim located w/GSW to leg. MCD on scene. -LT. PC pic.twitter.com/YNDvV76dot — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) October 19, 2019

Officer did not comment on the status of the unidentified victim or what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.