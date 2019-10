NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating after one person was shot Friday afternoon.

The incident happened near Spring Street and Howard Avenue.

Police investigating the report of a shooting in the area of Howard Avenue and Spring Street. Please avoid the area. Updates to follow — NewHavenPD (@NewHavenPolice) October 4, 2019

The person’s condition is unknown. Officers did not say what led up to the shooting.

Residents are encouraged to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates