BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Quick thinking by a 10-year-old boy in Bridgeport who have saved a cat’s life on Wednesday.

According to police, the boy saw a man throw a box off a bridge and into the water. The boy heard meowing coming from the box that was taped up and tied in a garbage bag.

He ran to the waters edge and pulled the box out of the water then flagged down police. The cat turned out to be okay.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Bridgeport Animal Control.