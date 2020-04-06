Breaking News
Police identify man struck, killed by two cars in New Haven
Live Now
Coronavirus Alert

100 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi; 1,738 total cases with 51 deaths

News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 100 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 1,738 with 51 deaths.

This map and the following table show total cases in Mississippi as of 6 p.m. April 5, 2020, and include all reported cases since March 11, 2020.

  • New cases reported today: 100
  • New deaths reported today: 8

Long-term care (LTC) facilities like nursing homes are considered high risk locations because their residents are older or in poor health. Even one case of COVID-19 in these facilities among residents or employees is considered an outbreak. We investigate residents, staff and close contacts of infected individuals for possible exposure. The number of LTC facilities with outbreaks are shown for each county in the table below.

CountyCasesDeathsLTCs with Outbreaks
Adams191
Alcorn6
Amite611
Attala15
Benton5
Bolivar5122
Calhoun91
Carroll6
Chickasaw1521
Choctaw81
Claiborne1
Clarke8
Clay9
Coahoma291
Copiah16
Covington6
Desoto1361
Forrest4611
Franklin5
George5
Greene1
Grenada7
Hancock3012
Harrison7931
Hinds1582
Holmes232
Humphreys41
Itawamba4
Jackson9851
Jasper3
Jefferson3
Jones13
Kemper6
Lafayette221
Lamar15
Lauderdale7023
Lawrence5
Leake11
Lee302
Leflore2341
Lincoln181
Lowndes15
Madison7422
Marion81
Marshall2311
Monroe1612
Montgomery111
Neshoba11
Newton71
Noxubee5
Oktibbeha272
Panola171
Pearl River5222
Perry141
Pike281
Pontotoc121
Prentiss101
Quitman7
Rankin741
Scott231
Sharkey3
Simpson6
Smith111
Stone1
Sunflower191
Tallahatchie3
Tate16
Tippah363
Tishomingo1
Tunica1811
Union61
Walthall12
Warren51
Washington381
Wayne5
Webster121
Wilkinson3031
Winston15
Yalobusha11
Yazoo321
Total1,7385138

Click here for more information from MSDH.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss