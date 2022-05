SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — 101-year-old WWII veteran Joseph Casten is self-sufficient – he still drives himself to volunteer shifts at his local senior center.

But volunteers from “Southbury Faith in Action” visited Casten’s house and helped him with various home repairs.

“We come in at no cost to the homeowner and we do as many repairs as possible,” said Joe Battaglia, a volunteer and Southbury resident.

About 45-50 volunteers helped with the renovations at Casten’s house.