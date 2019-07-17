Amazon to hold second hiring event in Wallingford for new fulfillment center

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Amazon is holding multiple hiring events in Connecticut as they are looking to fill a large number of positions for it’s brand new facility in North Haven. The second of several hiring events begins Wednesday in Wallingford.

That fulfillment center is set to open later this summer with 1,800 positions to fill in. A local company called Workforce Alliance will be the one hiring on behalf of Amazon.

Amazon is trying to draw people from all over the southern part of Connecticut. The jobs listed are part-time and full-time positions that cover early mornings, during the day, evenings, overnights, and weekends.

You’ll be working in the Amazon warehouse selecting, packing, and shipping customer orders. The jobs are described as fast paced with the pay being anywhere from $15 – $18 an hour. The 1.2 million square foot warehouse going up in North Haven will be located where the old Pratt and Whitney Plant used to be.

Here are the details for today’s hiring event on Wednesday; it will be at the Wallingford Public Library on 220 North Main Street from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Applicants have to be at least 18-years-old to apply and are encouraged to fill out the online application first to help expedite the process.

Click here to view the job description and online application. There will be more hiring events over the next two weeks in Meriden, New Haven, and Durham. See below for exact dates and locations.

Amazon Hiring Events, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

· July 9, North Haven High School, 221 Elm St., North Haven

· July 17, Wallingford Public Library, 220 North Main St., Wallingford

· July 24, American Job Center, 87 W. Main St., Meriden

· July 30, New Haven City Hall, 165 Church St., New Haven

· Aug. 1, Coginchaug Regional High School, 135 Pickett Lane, Durham

