10th anniversary of the CT Barber Expo taking place at Mohegan Sun

(WTNH) – The 10-year anniversary of the largest barber event in the world is happening next week in Connecticut.

The CT Barber Expo is taking place at Mohegan Sun from August 14 through 16 with businesses and hair-related education seminars taking place on Sunday and Monday.

There will be over 400 hair, fashion, and tool vendors. There will also be celebrity influencer appearances.

There will be a hair competition with thousands in cash and prizes. The first-place winner will win a $10,000 diamond Rolex.

The expo started 10 years ago in a nightclub and grew to be the largest barber event in the world.

For more information head to https://ctbarberexpo.com/