11 charged in gang-related drug sales investigation in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Eleven people were arrested in connection with a drug investigation in Hartford.

In July 2019, FBI’s Northern Connecticut Violent Crimes Gang Task Force, DEA, Hartford Police Department, and several other law enforcement agencies began an investigation into gang-related drug distribution and sales and associated violence in the city and the possession of illegal firearms.

After a months-long investigation, the individuals were arrested. Their charges are as followed:

Edro Alvarado, 43, was charged in a two-count indictment with one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

According to police, on July 24, 2019, Alvarado possessed a loaded Smith & Wesson, Model 422, .22 caliber handgun, and marijuana.

Prior to that date, Alvarado was convicted in state court of felony risk of injury, assault, larceny and narcotics offenses.

Haneef Brooks, 40, was charged in an indictment with one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Officers said that on July 15, 2019, Brooks possessed a 7.62x39mm Norinco SKS rifle.

Prior to that date, Brooks was convicted in state court of felony weapon possession and drug offenses.

Nathaniel Dejesus, 19, was charged in a three-count indictment with one count of possession with intent to distribute, and distribution of cocaine base crack, one count of possession with intent to distribute, and distribution of, fentanyl and cocaine base, and one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine base.

Police said DeJesus possessed and/or distributed the narcotics on three occasions in August 2019.

Brian Evans, 20, and Jordan Maddox, 22, were charged in a five-count indictment with possession with intent to distribute, and distribution of, fentanyl.

Police said Evans and Maddox distributed the drug on multiple occasions in July and August 2019.

During one of the transactions, Maddox also distributed a quantity of crack cocaine. During a search of Evans’ residence on Friday, officers found two firearms.

Joshua Jenkins, 20, Kendall Fair, 20, and Trelique Ward, 20, were charged in a 10-count indictment with various offenses related to the distribution of fentanyl and crack cocaine between July and September 2019.

Ward was previously arrested for a state parole violation and is currently in state custody.

Shaun Hawkins, 42, was charged in an indictment with three counts of possession with intent to distribute, and distribution of, cocaine base, related to his distribution of the drug on three occasions in August and September 2019.

Christian Patterson, 19, was charged in a three-count indictment with one count of possession with intent to distribute, and distribution, of cocaine base, and two counts of possession with intent to distribute, and distribution of fentanyl and cocaine base.

Officers report that Patterson distributed the drugs in August and September 2019.

On Aug. 21, 2019, a grand jury returned an indictment charging McClendon Jones, 39, with two counts of possession with intent to distribute multiple controlled substances, including, fentanyl, heroin, cocaine base, cocaine, PCP and marijuana.

On Aug. 8, 2019, officers report that Jones sped away from investigators who were conducting a traffic stop in Hartford.

Jones’ vehicle struck a city transit bus and then another vehicle before it crashed into a fence on Mahl Avenue.

After Jones was taken into custody, a search of the vehicle revealed approximately 47 grams of crack cocaine, a half-pound of marijuana, 100 bags of packaged fentanyl, and 60 bags of packaged heroin.

A subsequent search of Jones’ residence revealed a glass jar containing approximately 28 grams of liquid PCP, 1,000 bags of packaged fentanyl/heroin, 145 grams of powder cocaine, 350 grams of crack, 27 grams of fentanyl, 230 grams of raw heroin, 12 pounds of marijuana, and $8,000 in cash.

Jones has been detained since his arrest.