11 stolen vehicles recovered in Hartford Police operation

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police announced Friday the recovery of 11 stolen vehicles and the arrest of six individuals involved in a joint operation.

According to police, it was a joint operation between the Hartford Police Auto Theft Unit and Violent Crimes Unit conducted on Thursday. The operation recovered 11 stolen vehicles and investigations into four of the five individuals arrested resulted in four additional stolen vehicle arrests for a total of 18 stolen motor vehicle arrests.

Hartford Police announced the arrest six individuals in total: Luis Sanchez (25-years-old), Luis Ramos (20), Nelson Colon-Davilla (19), Franky Roman (20) and an unnamed 16-year-old juvenile were all arrested as part of this operation. Marcus Gordon, 21-years-old, was unrelated to the auto theft detail, but was arrested for Interfering with Police.

The vehicles recovered Thursday are listed here:



















Photos courtesy: Hartford PD

The Hartford Police noted in the announcement of these arrests and recoveries that all the cars were taken with the key fobs left inside.