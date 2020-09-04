 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 5pm

11 stolen vehicles recovered in Hartford Police operation

News

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police announced Friday the recovery of 11 stolen vehicles and the arrest of six individuals involved in a joint operation.

According to police, it was a joint operation between the Hartford Police Auto Theft Unit and Violent Crimes Unit conducted on Thursday. The operation recovered 11 stolen vehicles and investigations into four of the five individuals arrested resulted in four additional stolen vehicle arrests for a total of 18 stolen motor vehicle arrests.

Hartford Police announced the arrest six individuals in total: Luis Sanchez (25-years-old), Luis Ramos (20), Nelson Colon-Davilla (19), Franky Roman (20) and an unnamed 16-year-old juvenile were all arrested as part of this operation. Marcus Gordon, 21-years-old, was unrelated to the auto theft detail, but was arrested for Interfering with Police.

The vehicles recovered Thursday are listed here:

Photos courtesy: Hartford PD

The Hartford Police noted in the announcement of these arrests and recoveries that all the cars were taken with the key fobs left inside.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Lawmakers vote to extend Governor's executive order until February 2021

News /

Serious accident closes I-84 westbound in East Hartford

News /

Protesters rally against Governor's extension of emergency powers at State Capitol

News /

Bloomfield AMC reopens today to the public

News /

Bradley Intl. Airport asking Gov. Lamont to ease some COVID-19 restrictions for travelers in hopes travel will pick up

News /

Staff member at Glastonbury elementary school tests positive for Covid-19

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss