HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – An eleven-year-old girl from Hartford has been reported missing by police on Tuesday morning.

Jamayra Halstead from was last seen on Monday at 4 p.m. in the area of Hillyer Street in Hartford, according to police.

Halstead stands 5’ft tall and weighs 100 pounds. Halstead has a medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair. Halstead was last seen wearing a purple short sleeve shirt, black pants and yellow and gray shoes.

This is the first time Halstead has been reported missing according to police and it is unknown where she may be headed at this time.

Please contact the Hartford Police with any information in regards to Halstead’s whereabouts.

The investigator Shawn Ware may be reached at 860-757-4329 and the case supervisor Ivys Arroyo may be reached at 860-757-4236.