11-year-old ice climber dies after 300-foot fall

HUNTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An 11-year-old hiker died on Saturday after falling roughly 300 feet into a ravine in Greene County, New York, authorities say.

Police said that the boy was with a group of people around 4 p.m. on Saturday, at a popular ice climbing spot in Catskill State Park, when the incident happened.

Multiple first responders from several local emergency services—including a helicopter to airlift the patient to a nearby hospital—were on the scene along Platte Clove Road to help.

The sheriff’s office said in a statement that it is investigating the child’s death, which happened in the Indian Head Wilderness Area of Catskill State Park near the “Dark Side,” a location popular with ice climbers.

Despite said the boy was climbing with a group including his father, three other adults and two other children aged 13 and 15. Walking out on a portion of the trail that had a hand line, the 11-year-old victim lost his footing, slipped and fell.

Forest rangers descended to find him deceased on the scene, and officials decided to wait for daylight before attempting to extricate the body.

At 9 a.m. Sunday, rangers set off on a recovery mission that finally ended around 4:30 p.m.

The body of the victim went to Ellis Hospital Morgue in Schenectady for an autopsy.