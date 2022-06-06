PLYMOUTH, Conn. (WTNH) – Police discovered multiple cats and dogs living in negligent conditions after a well-being check at a Harwinton Avenue home on May 28.

Plymouth police officers responded to concerns after the resident of the home wasn’t heard from in 15 hours, the department announced.

Upon arrival, officers said they observed several cats looming outside the residence. Officers entered to find more cats living in the home, including some believed to be approximately four weeks old.

While searching for the resident needing assistance, officers noticed four dogs and twelve cats living amongst feces and urine inside the home.

The Plymouth Police Department Animal Control Officers said they were later dispatched and removed the cats and dogs, as well as two deceased cats found on the property. Traps were installed to attempt to capture any remaining cats on the property.

The Torrington Health District and the Town of Plymouth Building Official deemed the home as uninhabitable and it was condemned, officials said.

The resident of the home was located and transported to a local hospital for treatment and the incident remains under investigation by the Plymouth Police Department and Animal Control Division.