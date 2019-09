HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police said they found 1,200 bags of heroin and fentanyl while performing a search warrant on Thursday.

According to police, the Vice/Narcotics and Street Crime units were conducting the search in the Barry Square neighborhood.

During that time, officers found a convicted felon to be in possession of the drugs in addition to $1,000 in cash and a firearm with an “obliterated” serial number.

Police did not identify the person or say if he or she was charged.