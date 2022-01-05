13 dead in large Philadelphia house fire: reports

Bystanders watch as the Philadelphia fire department works at the scene of a deadly row house fire in Philadelphia on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. Firefighters and police responded to the fatal fire at a three-story rowhouse in the city’s Fairmount neighborhood around 6:40 a.m. and found flames coming from the second-floor windows, fire officials said. (Alejandro A. Alvarez/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

PHILADELPHIA — A large house fire in Philadelphia early Wednesday caused the death of at least 13 people, and two others were injured, according to WPHL.

Firefighters and police responded to the fire at a three-story rowhouse in the city’s Fairmount neighborhood around 6:40 a.m. and found flames coming from the second-floor windows, fire officials said. The house had been converted into two apartments, police said.

According to Philadelphia Fire Department 1st Deputy Commissioner Craig Murphy, once firefighters arrived at the scene flames were shooting through the upper floor windows of the three-story home.

Murphy says a total of 13 people, including seven children, died in the fire. According to investigators, the home was a duplex unit with eight people living in a first-floor unit and 18 living in a unit that occupied both the second and third floors.

NEW: neighbor Kyle Medernach took this video of the deadly blaze this morning. @phl17 pic.twitter.com/SoHiCNSPqk — Kelsey Fabian (@KelseyPHL17) January 5, 2022

The fire was brought under control after less than an hour, but officials remained on the scene as of 9:30 a.m.

Television news footage showed ladders propped up against the smoke-blackened front of the house, with all its windows missing. Holes remained in the roof where firefighters had broken through.

The Philadelphia Fire Department is working with the city’s fire marshall office to determine a cause.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.