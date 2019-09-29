13 small cities receive $13 million to modernize and rehabilitate housing

Connecticut (WTNH) — Thirteen municipalities in Connecticut have been awarded $13 million for infrastructure upgrades to modernize and rehabilitate housing for low and moderate-income individuals.

The grants were received through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Small Cities Program. The program is administered by the state’s Department of Housing with funding from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Governor Ned Lamont and Connecticut DOH Commissioner Seila Mosquera-Bruno announced the award on Thursday.

These grants go a long way toward improving neighborhoods so that we can make our communities more attractive and encourage continued growth for the benefit of all of our residents. Governor Ned Lamont

Municipalities are only eligible for project funding if they have fewer than 50,000 residents and have a focus on improving neighborhoods, eliminating blight and attracting economic development.

These awards will help to improve the lives of Connecticut residents. Whether it’s helping a family to complete essential renovations on their homes such as repairing a leaking roof, making a senior living facility ADA compliant, or improving the habitability of a domestic violence shelter – CDBG Small Cities funding is an important program. This federal funding is essential to low and moderate income residents and without these dollars, we would likely be unable to assist as many of our low and moderate income residents as they make these kinds of repairs. Commissioner Mosquera-Bruno

The municipalities receiving the grants are as follows:

Chester – Cherry Hill Apartments ($800,000): The project will aim to improve energy and safety related issues for LMI residents in 23 units. Activities will include replacement of exterior doors and windows, new heat pumps and siding, ADA improvements, minor painting and repaving of parking and sidewalk areas

Derby – CiCia Manor ($1,000,000): The proposed project is to create three new ADA-compliant residential units and make ADA upgrades to the Community Building. Renovations will be completed in the kitchen area, the existing bathrooms will be redesigned to address access, floor space, turning radius, approach zones and clearances. The electric baseboard heating system will be supplemented with a heat pump to significantly reduce electrical usage, and a generator installation will allow the Community Building to be used as a place of refuge during power outages.

East Windsor – Park Hill Renovations ($650,000): This project will involve accessibility upgrades through tub-to-shower conversions in bathrooms.

Enfield – Green Valley Village and Laurel Park ($175,000): The project will involve electrical upgrades by replacing 83 main breaker panels and 83 meter boxes.

Farmington – New Horizons Village General Renovations ($900,000): New Horizons is a housing community for low-to-moderate income persons with disabilities. The project aims to improve functionality, accessibility and safety for the residents by upgrading to energy efficient windows, replacing non-code compliant railings and guards, installing new thermal sheathing under new vinyl siding, replacing building soffits and increasing and upgrading attic insulation.

Groton – Mystic River Homes ($1,500,000): The capital improvement project will include ADA access improvements, elevator replacement and upgrades, a new fire system pump, hot water system upgrades, a new backup generator, interior upgrades of flooring, common area upgrades, unit upgrades and new roadways and parking areas.

Guilford – Shelter Diversion Program ($350,000): Two full-time and two part-time diversion specialists and one youth diversion specialist will be hired to run a shelter diversion program in the Greater New Haven Coordinated Access Network.

Hebron – Stone Craft Manor Public Housing Modernization ($700,000): Improvements will include replacement of severely aged and degraded existing doors with high efficiency Therma Tru doors, site improvements, new water heaters, kitchen and bathroom upgrades, installation of security cameras on each of the buildings and installation of a small solar panel in the tool shed used by the residents.

Madison – Concord Meadows (Madison Interfaith Residential Community) ($1,479,021.09): The town, in conjunction with Madison Interfaith Residential Community, will begin the second phase of upgrades to this senior housing community with the installation of new heat pump systems for improved and efficient heating and air conditioning in each unit. New energy star-rated windows will be installed to increase energy efficiency and envelope improvements for the newer phase of the development.

Plainville – Centerview Village and Woodmoor Manor ADA Improvements ($1,500,000): A joint effort between the town and the Plainville Housing Authority will modernize the housing complexes for seniors by replacing existing bathtubs in all 80 units with “walk-in” showers and making ADA improvements to five kitchens.

Trumbull – Henry Stern Center ($1,072,234): The town will use the funding to renovate Henry Stern Center, a 36-unit congregate housing rental project. Renovations will include heating and ventilation improvements to increase energy efficiency, a new highly energy efficient boiler, new individual unit temperature controls, new hallway fresh air ventilation system, new living units high energy efficient heat pump systems to provide heating and air conditioning to all building spaces and bathroom accessibility improvements.

Wallingford – John Savage Common ($1,348,720): The town will modernize the complex through site improvements, roof replacement, new windows, new site lighting, fire alarm system upgrades, replacement of exterior siding, installation of a backup generator, replacement of all hot water heaters and various ADA improvements throughout the complex.

Windham – Nathan Hale Terrace ($1,500,000): The town will use the funding to continue modernization work at Nathan Hale Terrace, a 100-unit rental housing community for low and moderate-income individuals and families. The proposed work will include site improvements, electrical system upgrades, roof replacement, new vinyl siding, insulation, and porch assemblies, new exterior LED lights and mounting blocks and new vinyl windows.