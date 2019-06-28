14 Connecticut residents infected with outbreak linked to papayas

(WTNH) — Health officials have issued a multi-state outbreak linked to papayas imported from Mexico, and a number of residents in Connecticut have been infected.

The CDC, public health and regulatory officials in several states, and the FDA are investigating a multi-state outbreak of Salmonella Uganda infections in connection to whole, fresh papayas imported from Mexico and sold in the listed states: Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island.

In Connecticut, fourteen people have been infected with Salmonella Uganda from the outbreak. In all, 62 people across the country have gotten sick since January.

The CDC advises consumers to avoid eating any whole, fresh papayas, including dishes that include papayas such as fruit salads.

For more information on the outbreak and what to do if you have symptoms of Salmonella Uganda, click here.



