14-year-old boy on a bicycle struck by car, Middletown police searching for driver

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Middletown Police Department are investigating a car striking a teenager on a bicycle/hit and run incident that occurred Friday night.

Police say that at approximately 6:15 p.m. on Friday, officers were dispatched to the intersection of East Main Street and Elm Street for a reported motor vehicle crash. Officers arrived on scene to discover the incident was a car vs. bicycle.

According to police, the 14-year-old boy was riding his bicycle south on Elm Street towards the intersection of East Main Street. When he entered the intersection, he collided with a vehicle that was traveling north. The vehicle then allegedly left the scene moments after the crash.

The 14-year-old boy was treated and transported to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford. The teen was listed in stable condition police say.

The suspected vehicle is being described as a red or maroon Chevrolet Silverado 4 door crew cab pickup truck with a white male driver and a white female passenger.

This motor vehicle crash is still under investigation. Witnesses are requested to contact Officer Passacantando at 860-638-4063.

