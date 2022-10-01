BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 14-year old boy was shot in the leg after a shooting that was initially described as an accidental discharge, police said.

Officers responded Saturday afternoon to the victim on the front porch of the house on Tyler Street. Two other boys were found in the house unharmed.

The three boys told officers on scene that a man dressed in all black came into the home, shot the 14-year-old in the leg and left. They provided no further description.

The victim was brought to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Bloomfield Police Department.