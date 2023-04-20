The image displays the state Capitol building in Hartford, Conn.

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – 15 people were arrested during a demonstration Thursday at the Connecticut State Capitol, according to authorities.

Connecticut State Capitol Police were made aware of the protests prior to the rally and set up preparations ahead of time.

Capitol police were in contact with the Hartford Police Department and Connecticut State Police to gather intelligence information to deal with any threats, violations or unrest.

Capitol police said numerous people engaged in disorderly conduct during the rally. Officers warned the protestors who engaged in the illegal conduct they would be arrested if they continued.

Police said 15 people were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct. They are expected to appear in court on May 4.