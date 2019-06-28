Skip to content
WTNH.com
New Haven
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Connecticut
Crime
Politics
Washington D.C. News
Health
Consumer
News 8 Investigators
Regional News
National
International
Technology
Unusual Stories
Top Stories
Opponent of nation’s public lands is picked to oversee them
Top Stories
Presidents have made racist gestures throughout US history
Father dies while rescuing young son from drowning in Atlantic City
Uber lays off 400 employees from global marketing team
CT officials to discuss House passage of Autism CARES Act in Norwich
Weather
Today’s Forecast
CT Radar
8 Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Closings
Weather Alerts
Hurricane Tracker
Weather Headlines
Traffic
Live Traffic Map
Live Traffic Cameras
Top Stories
Driver crashes into left barrier on I-91 North near Exit 19
Top Stories
Car fire scene cleared on Route 72 westbound in New Britain
Top Stories
Park Road to close for road paving, detours implemented
3-car accident causes heavy traffic on Interstate 84 in West Hartford
Motor vehicle accident in East Lyme closes Route 156
Accident on I-91 South in Wallingford, Lifestar called
Sports
Hartford Athletic
MLB
NHL
NBA
NFL
High School
Top Stories
Yale Bowl trades in grass fields for turf ahead of September opening day
Top Stories
Arms race ahead of MLB trade window shutting Wednesday
Top Stories
Rendon slam leads Nats over Braves 6-3, lead cut to 4½ games
Fangio will hold QB Joe Flacco out of Hall of Fame Game
LEADING OFF: Thor throws as deadline nears, Rays vs Red Sox
Zion Williamson dabbles in football fun with Saints
Report It
Send Your Photos & Videos
Suggest a Story to News 8
Report It Recaps
Watch Live
News 8 Newscasts
Live Events
Live Events 2
Video Center
Television Schedule
On-Air
Good Morning CT at Nine
Good Morning CT Weekend
Nyberg
Stretch Your Dollar
Capitol Report
What’s Right With Schools
Connecticut Families
At the Movies
8 Things To Do
Pet of the Week
CT Style
Living Local Deals
Today’s Dish
Living Well
Mommy Mondays
Cruisin’ Connecticut
Salute Our Troops
Top Stories
Family Camping Adventure at Hemlock Hill RV in Southington, CT
Top Stories
Today’s Dish: ‘Lion King’ rules box office
Top Stories
Today’s Living Local Deal is to Box 63!
OMV/ Kelley’s Pace shares trends in comfortable running shoes
The Wine Guy Shares Book Club Wines
Watch Duo Marc and Joe at the Treehouse Comedy Club in Westport
About Us
Meet the Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Jobs at WTNH/WCTX
Intern At News 8
Community Calendar
News 8 School Visits
Contests
Search
Search
Search
News
Uber lays off 400 employees from global marketing team
CT officials to discuss House passage of Autism CARES Act in Norwich
Stretch Your Dollar: How to get money from the Equifax hack settlement
East Hartford social services to host Back to School Shoes & Coats Program
Sign-up event for back to school help in East Hartford
More News Headlines
Yale Bowl trades in grass fields for turf ahead of September opening day
Albertus Magnus adds cyber security program for students
Officials ‘flip the switch’ on new Bridgeport power plant
Justin Elicker qualifies for Democratic primary with 2,000+ signatures from voters
Attorney General Tong meeting with Planned Parenthood staff
CT state officials meeting to discuss Hurricane Maria victims
Wallingford business owner arrested on drug charges
Hamden firefighters rescue kitten, woodchuck
Waterbury hit-and-run survivor speaks out
Wallingford man arrested for operating a drug factory
New Haven
Yale Bowl trades in grass fields for turf ahead of September opening day
Albertus Magnus adds cyber security program for students
Justin Elicker qualifies for Democratic primary with 2,000+ signatures from voters
Attorney General Tong meeting with Planned Parenthood staff
Wallingford business owner arrested on drug charges
More New Haven Headlines
Hartford
East Hartford social services to host Back to School Shoes & Coats Program
Sign-up event for back to school help in East Hartford
CT state officials meeting to discuss Hurricane Maria victims
Body cam footage released in Hartford officer-involved shooting
Gov. Lamont joins officials to discuss energy efficient efforts in Hartford
More Hartford Headlines
New London
CT officials to discuss House passage of Autism CARES Act in Norwich
Plastic bag tax sparks ban at some stores
Victim identified in fatal car vs motorcycle accident in East Lyme
Coast Guard Barque ‘Eagle’ in New London returns
Judge to decide battle over beach fence
More New London Headlines
Middlesex
Mother and 1-year-old son missing from Middletown found
PD: Man chokes, threatens to kill woman after breaking into her Portland apartment
Milford suspect arrested for strangling, threatening former girlfriend with a firearm
Small earthquake confirmed in Durham, Middletown
Lyman Orchards preps for annual sunflower maze with Sesame Street theme
More Middlesex Headlines
Fairfield
Officials ‘flip the switch’ on new Bridgeport power plant
Police investigate puppy sale at Danbury pet store
Abandoned dog comes with note: ‘Please help.”
Police investigate Bridgeport’s 12th homicide of 2019
Woman found not guilty of stabbing by reason of insanity
More Fairfield Headlines
Tolland
State police investigating pedestrian struck by train in Stafford
Man wanted in Pennsylvania drug case arrested in Connecticut
Scuba divers clean up Bigelow Hollow Lake
PD: Man barricades himself in Coventry home, fires gun
Three legged cats inspire Tolland author to share a message of inclusion & acceptance
More Tolland Headlines
Trending Stories
East Hartford social services to host Back to School Shoes & Coats Program
Here’s the 2nd 2020 Democratic presidential debates schedule and lineup
Officials ‘flip the switch’ on new Bridgeport power plant
CT state officials meeting to discuss Hurricane Maria victims
Waterbury hit-and-run survivor speaks out
Don't Miss
News 8 is celebrating summertime in CT: show us your photos
News 8 launches W82TXT campaign against distracted driving
Connecticut Senator Blumenthal Calls on Directv and At&T U-Verse to Accept Nexstar’s Extension Offer to Immediately Restore Carriage of Network and Local Community Programming
More Don't Miss