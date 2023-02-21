WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A 16-year-old has been arrested in connection to a stabbing in West Hartford.

Police said on Monday just before 9 p.m., officers responded to a home on Federal Street for the report of a stabbing. When officers arrived on the scene, they located an adult victim who was brought to the hospital for a serious neck injury.

Investigators determined that a 16-year-old who did not reside at the home was the suspect in this case.

There is no word on the relationship between the teen and the victim.

The teen has been charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, first-degree assault, and disorderly conduct.

No additional information has been released at this time.