NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A 16-year-old was injured during a shooting that took place in New Haven on Sunday evening.

Detectives responded to a call of a 16-year-old male with a gunshot wound at Yale New Haven Hospital around 7:01p.m. on Sunday. Upon arrival to the hospital, detectives learned the sixteen-year old was not suffering from life threatening injuries.

Detectives spoke to teen and discovered the incident took place on Portsea Street between Liberty Street and Loop Road. Detectives from the Bureau of Identification were able to collect ballistic evidence from the scene, according to officials on the scene.

Detectives from the New Haven Major Crimes Unit are leading the investigation.

Police are asking any witness who have not already spoken to the police to contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Service division at 203-946-6304.

Callers who wish to remain anonymous may submit tips by calling 1-866-888-TIPS (8477) or by texting NHPD to 274637 (CRIMES.)

No other information has been released at this time.

Follow News 8 for updates.