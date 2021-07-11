16-year-old taken into custody, two stolen vehicles recovered in East Lyme

EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH)– A 16-year-old was taken into police custody, and two stolen vehicles were recovered early Sunday morning.

At 3:49 a.m. officers were contacted by a resident living on Fairhaven Road who believed individuals were attempting to break into his vehicle.

A responding officer saw two vehicles pulled to the side of the road on Black Point Road. The vehicles fled as the officer turned around to make contact.

A short distance later, the officer located one of the vehicles crashed into a rock on Pennsylvania Avenue. The crashed vehicle was stolen from Guilford.

The occupants of the vehicle then fled into a wooded area.

A K-9 Unit from the Norwich Police Department was used to track down the suspects. Police report that one occupant, believed to be the operator of the vehicle, was located and taken into custody.

The suspect who was taken into custody is a 16-year-old juvenile from New Haven, according to police. The 16-year-old was charged with first-degree larceny and interfering with police.

Police report the second vehicle was found abandoned on a nearby dead-end street and was determined to be stolen from a residence in Niantic.

Detectives responded to process evidence in the stolen vehicles. Officers are continuing to try to identify the other individuals involved in this incident.

This is a developing story. News 8 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.