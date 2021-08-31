17-year-old Connecticut girl arrested after reported vehicle break-in leads to car chase

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – East Longmeadow police have arrested a 17-year-old girl from Hamden, Connecticut after several suspects were seen breaking into vehicles on Deer Run Terrace.

According to the East Longmeadow Police Department, a resident on Deer Run Terrace called police after their car alarm went off at 2:42 a.m. Tuesday morning and they could see someone inside their vehicle. When an officer arrived, they saw two vehicles at the end of the road with Connecticut license plates. The officer saw two people in each car wearing ski masks.

The officer was able to give dispatch the vehicle registration number to one of the vehicles, which later confirmed that vehicle was stolen from New Haven, Connecticut. When the officer put on his emergency lights to pull the vehicles over, both cars drove off toward Pease Road. The car chase went through Pease Road, Shaker Road, and Chestnut Road when they lost sight of one of the vehicles. However, police were still able to follow the stolen vehicle through several roads, including dead end roads where they nearly hit police cruisers.

The car eventually lost control on Glen Heather Lane and crashed into a woodline. The driver got out of the vehicle and attempted to run away while a passenger stayed in the vehicle and was later arrested.

Officers called in for a Springfield K-9 officer to assist in finding the driver but were unsuccessful. During the search for the driver, police found several vehicles on Brynmawr Drive and Scantic Drive with interior lights on, which police believe could have been the suspect trying to find keys to another car.

The passenger arrested was identified as a 17-year-old girl from Hamden, Connecticut and was charged for receiving a stolen motor vehicle. She was taken to the Department of Youth Services in Springfield after her mother refused to take custody of her.

The incident remains being investigated by the East Longmeadow Department. The Springfield Police Department and the Westcomm Regional Dispatch Center assisted in the incident.