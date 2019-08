HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 17-year-old injured while riding a scooter last week has died.

On Monday, Hartford police said Thalles Costa DeLima died from injuries they got when their scooter collided with a motorcycle.

We are sad to announce that 17-year-old Thalles Costa DeLima has been pronounced deceased from injuries sustained from a scooter and motorcycle collision last Monday evening. This marks the 8th traffic related fatality so far this year in the City of Hartford. -Lt. PC — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) August 26, 2019

The crash happened on August 19 around 11 p.m. on New Park Avenue at Merrill Street.

Police have not said if any charges will be filed. Officers said this is the eighth traffic death in the city this year.