EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – State police arrested a Vernon man for driving the wrong way on I-91 northbound while under the influence, after he crashed into another vehicle on Thursday in East Windsor.

Police officers arrived to the scene of the crash and determined that the operator of a 2021 Honda Passport was traveling southbound in a northbound off-ramp striking another car head-on, according to State police. After initial contact with the driver, 18-year-old, Jaiden Henry Mcmanus, police determined he was was driving under the influence.

Mcmanus was charged with operating under the influence of alcohol or drugs, driving the wrong way on a limited-access highway and operating a motor vehicle without a license. Mcmanus was released on $1,000 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear at Hartford Superior Court on April 18.