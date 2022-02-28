NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The New Haven Police Department responded to a report of an 18-year-old gunshot victim who had been dropped off at a Hamden fire house at 8:43 p.m.

The victim had transported by the American Medical Response team to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and is listed in stable condition, according to the New Haven Police Department.

The responding police officers were able to locate a crime scene in the Moore Drive area of New Haven, where the Bureau of Investigation collected ballistic evidence. Detectives from the major crime unit are currently leading the investigation.

No other information has been released at this time.

Police are asking for witnesses who have not already spoken to police to contact the New Haven Police Department’s Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304. Callers may choose to remain anonymous by calling 1-866-888-TIPS (8477), or by texting NHPD along with your message to 274637 (CRIMES).

