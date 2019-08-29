Breaking News
Deal reached between DIRECTV, AT&T TV, U-verse, and Nexstar
Live Now
Tracking the Tropics: Dorian may threaten Florida as Category 3 hurricane this weekend

19-year-old arrested after texting undercover investigators about possible ISIS-inspired attack

News

by: Kaylee Merchak

Posted: / Updated:

QUEENS, N.Y. — (WTNH) — A 19-year-old has been arrested in a national security investigation related to a possible ISIS-inspired attack.

Law enforcement told ABC News that the man exchanged texts with undercover investigators.

During the exchange, he told officers he wanted to conduct a possible knife attack in Queens.

Related: FBI investigating computer hacking at Wolcott Public Schools

His identity has not yet been released.

In a statement, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney in the Eastern District of New York said, “There is no current public safety issue as a result of the arrest.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss