19-year-old arrested after texting undercover investigators about possible ISIS-inspired attack

QUEENS, N.Y. — (WTNH) — A 19-year-old has been arrested in a national security investigation related to a possible ISIS-inspired attack.

Law enforcement told ABC News that the man exchanged texts with undercover investigators.

During the exchange, he told officers he wanted to conduct a possible knife attack in Queens.

His identity has not yet been released.

In a statement, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney in the Eastern District of New York said, “There is no current public safety issue as a result of the arrest.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.