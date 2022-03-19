MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A 19-year-old female from Middletown has died after crashing into her tree on her way home from work, according to police.

At 2:53 a.m., Meriden police received multiple calls reporting a serious rollover car crash in the area of 157 Research Parkway.

When they arrived, they discovered the driver, who has now been identified as Yanilis Santiago, trapped in her vehicle. The car had flipped upside down and was resting on its head after hitting a tree. Crews worked to extract her, and she was transported to the nearest hospital.

Santiago later died of her injuries.

Following an investigation, police say Santiago had just finished a shift in Wallingford at her job and was going home to Middletown. While traveling on Research Parkway, she was traveling at a high rate of speed, lost control of her vehicle, veered to the right, and crashed into the tree.

The area of the crash was closed for about five hours.

The investigation is still ongoing, and police ask anyone with information to call Meriden Police Department at 203-630-6201.