1st virus cases reported confirmed in Austria, Croatia

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

BERLIN (AP) — Austrian public broadcaster ORF reports that authorities have confirmed the first cases of COVID-19 in the Alpine country.

ORF quoted authorities in the western state of Tyrol saying Tuesday that one of the two confirmed cases involved a person from northern Italy. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the individual had recently traveled there. ORF reported that the patients currently have a slight fever and are being isolated at an Innsbruck hospital.

Croatian authorities also reported their first case, in a man who had recently been to Italy.

