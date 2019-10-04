2 arrested after string of burglaries in Shelton

Christopher Right and Luis Correa (from left to right — Credit: Shelton police)

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Two men have been arrested in connection with a string of burglaries in Shelton.

During August and September, officers received several reports that residents had items stolen from their cars overnight in the Huntington area.

On Thursday, officers, with the assistance of Bridgeport and Trumbull police, arrested 46-year-old Christopher Right and 47-year-old Luis Corre.

Right, of Shelton, was stopped by police on East Main Street in Bridgeport. He was taken into custody.

Officers then went to Correa’s home in Bridgeport and took him into custody without incident.

Both men were charged with burglary and larceny.

Right was booked under a $20,000 bond, and Correa was booked under a $15,000 bond.

Residents are reminded to lock their cars, door, sheds, or anything that hold items of value.

It is unclear what the men are accused of stealing.