(WTNH) – Two Connecticut cities are releasing warnings about an uptick in drug overdoses.

Both the Waterbury and New Haven health departments say they are seeing an increase in fatal overdoses in the past two weeks.

Waterbury’s Health Department says they are seeing Fentanyl being mixed with other street drugs, not just opiates.

The New Haven Health Department said for concerns about adverse reactions, residents may bring substances or paraphernalia for testing, no questions asked.

To prevent overdose deaths, here are some tips from the health departments: