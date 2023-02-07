(WTNH) – Two Connecticut cities are releasing warnings about an uptick in drug overdoses.
Both the Waterbury and New Haven health departments say they are seeing an increase in fatal overdoses in the past two weeks.
Waterbury’s Health Department says they are seeing Fentanyl being mixed with other street drugs, not just opiates.
The New Haven Health Department said for concerns about adverse reactions, residents may bring substances or paraphernalia for testing, no questions asked.
To prevent overdose deaths, here are some tips from the health departments:
- If you suspect an overdose, call 911 immediately
- Always have naloxone on hand
- Do not use alone
- Check in on families, friends, neighbors and coworkers
- If you or someone you know is struggling with substance use, treatment and help are available
- For a mental health crisis call 988