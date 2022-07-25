BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Two people are dead and five people were injured after a wrong-way collision on Route 8 in Bridgeport Sunday night.

Around 8 p.m. a car traveling northbound on the southbound side of the highway in the area of Exit #3 struck a car in a head-on collision. The impact of the crash caused a chain reaction collision to occur and the wrong way driver hit two other cars.

Police said a woman who was the operator of the car that was struck head-on was transported to Bridgeport Hospital where she was pronounced deceased. Police said the two children in her car sustained minor injuries. Police identified the victim as 41-year-old Monica Wilson of Westport, who was killed the day before her 42nd birthday.

According to the police, the passenger of the wrong-way driver was killed in the crash and was pronounced deceased on the scene. Police identified the victim as 46-year-old Ananias Castillo-Icabalzeta.

The wrong-way driver sustained life-threatening injuries and remains in critical condition at Saint Vincent’s Medical Center, according to police.

The two operators of the other cars hit in the crash sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to hospitals in the local area for treatment.

The Connecticut State Police Collision Analysis Reconstruction Squad (CARS) responded to the scene to support Troop G with the investigation. The crash remains under investigation.

Route 8 South was closed for five hours while police conducted the investigation.