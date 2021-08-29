2 dead after murder/suicide; North Haven Police investigate

Family members started to take the girl to the hospital but an ambulance arrived and took over mid-trip, attempting lifesaving efforts. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Getty Images)

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a murder/suicide early Sunday evening on Primrose Street.

North Haven Police said at 5:36 p.m. officers responded to a home on Primrose Street regarding a possible shooting.

Upon arrival, officers confirmed there were two victims with gunshot wounds who were pronounced dead.

Police said the initial investigation revealed that the two individuals were brothers and it is believed to be a murder/suicide.

There is no history at the residence, and no risk to the public. North Haven Police Investigative Services Division is investigating this incident.