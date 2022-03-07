EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – East Haven police are investigating a bomb threat that was made to the East Haven Academy on Monday morning.

Police are asking people to avoid the area of North High Street and Hudson Street while police investigate the report. Hudson Street is closed.

While police do not believe the threat is credible, East Haven Academy and Joseph Melillo Middle School have been evacuated as a precaution.

No additional information has been released at this time.

Stay tuned to News 8 for updates on this story.