2 ex-troopers who played a role in beating get prison time

by: Associated Press

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Two former Connecticut State Police troopers who played a role in the brutal beating of a man who touched a woman on the buttocks at a party have both been sent to prison.

Prosecutors said 33-year-old Rupert Laird, of Manchester was sentenced Wednesday to eight years in prison following his conviction on charges including kidnapping and assault.

The other ex-trooper, 31-year-old Xavier Cruz, of Wethersfield, was sentenced to serve two years of a 10-year sentence on charges of unlawful restraint and assault.

Prosecutors say Laird punched and kicked the victim and beat him with a police baton because he was angry the victim had touched his girlfriend’s buttocks in February 2017. Cruz stood by during the beating.

Both men were fired from the state police after the attack.

