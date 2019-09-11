2 facing animal cruelty charges after 32 Great Danes, some ‘near death,’ rescued from home

KING AND QUEEN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities said two people are facing animal cruelty charges after dozens of dogs, some near death, were found at a Virginia home in late August.

Deputies rescued the 20 dogs and 12 puppies from the home during a search warrant on August 27. The owners, Richard Awlasewicz and Candice Wheat, were arrested on felony animal cruelty charges.

Candice Wheat (left) and Richard Awlasewicz (right)

According to deputies, five of the dogs were found barricaded inside a dilapidated camper, where they had no food and water and were covered in feces and urine.

The other dogs were inside the residence with no water and very little food, the sheriff’s office said. The state health department and the county zoning office responded to the home, where they found several health, safety, and zoning issues.

The dogs are currently being held at the King William Regional Animal Shelter.

A hearing to determine if the dogs will be returned to Awlasewicz and Wheat is scheduled for Sept. 20.