NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Two New Haven firefighters were injured while responding to a fire at a motel in New Haven early Wednesday morning.

The New Haven Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire at the Three Judges Motor Lodge. Upon arrival at the scene, fire crews found an active structure fire. Firefighters discovered the fire began in one motel room and quickly spread to three other motel rooms.

Two fire officials were injured while fighting the blaze and were transported to the AMR to receive medical care. The injuries were not serious. No occupants were injured during the fire. Fire crews deemed the fire under control at 2:36 a.m.

New Haven fire fighters extinguish a blaze at the Three Lodges Motor Lodge.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the New Haven Fire Marshal’s office.

No other information has been released at this time.

Follow News 8 for updates.