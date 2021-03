WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people from New Britain are accused of kidnapping a man in West Hartford, police say.

21-year-old Jalen Faucette-Smith and 20-year-old Teesa McElroy were arrested Monday in connection to the crime. Police say they kidnapped the victim at knifepoint while he was walking in January, forcing him into a car and used his debit card. They then released him the next day in Hartford.

Police have not said if they think it was random.