HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are investigating after two guns were located at a Hartford high school on Friday.

Hartford police said two guns were located inside Weaver High School.

One student has been detained at this time, according to police.

Weaver High School is in a code yellow lockdown while police do a protective sweep of the school. Students are expected to be released from school shortly.

