2 killed after falling off cliff while riding ATV in Farmington

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Two men are dead following an ATV-related crash in Farmington.
The incident happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday at the old abandoned Tilcon quarry.
Officers said the father and son were riding an ATV when they fell off a cliff. They were pronounced dead on scene.
A police report stated the pair died because of the “challenging terrain.”
The victims were 71 and 30. Their identities have not been released.
Officers said a third person was with them but was not injured.
An investigation is ongoing.