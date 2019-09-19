2 killed after falling off cliff while riding ATV in Farmington

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Two men are dead following an ATV-related crash in Farmington.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday at the old abandoned Tilcon quarry.

Officers said the father and son were riding an ATV when they fell off a cliff. They were pronounced dead on scene.

A police report stated the pair died because of the “challenging terrain.”

The victims were 71 and 30. Their identities have not been released.

Officers said a third person was with them but was not injured.

An investigation is ongoing.