ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) – Two Ansonia residents were hospitalized after a shooting on Avon Street late Thursday night.

The Ansonia Police Department received 911 multiple calls reporting shots fired in the area of Avon Street and Day Street in Ansonia and a call reporting one shooting victim at Griffin Hospital. Officers arrived at the scene of the shooting and recovered evidence related to the crime.

A 43-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds drove himself to the hospital. After his arrival at the hospital, the 43-year-old was stabilized and transferred to another hospital where he is in “serious but stable condition,” according to Ansonia police.

A second shooting victim was driven to the hospital in a private car. The teen is also reported to be in seriously injured but in stable condition.

The initial investigation by Ansonia Police revealed that an altercation between several people on Avon Street led to the shooting of both males. The investigation remains ongoing and Ansonia police will provide updates as they become available.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the Ansonia Police Department at 203-735-1885. Anonymous tips can be left at Tip411 at this link.