WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Two juveniles and an 18-year-old have been charged after allegedly crashing two stolen cars on the highway and fleeing the scene.

State police said on Tuesday around 2:14 p.m., troopers were dispatched to I-91 Southbound in Wallingford near exit 13 for the report of a two-car crash. It was determined that the drivers and passengers of both cars fled the scene after the crash.

State police determined that both of the cars involved were reported stolen. Witnesses told police that the two cars were speeding before the crash took place.

Wallingford Police were able to locate three males matching the description of the suspects involved. The suspects were identified as Robert Barbera, 18, a 15-year-old and a 13-year-old. All three were taken into custody.

Barbera was charged with several offenses including larceny of a motor vehicle, reckless endangerment, interfering with an officer and reckless driving.

The two other suspects were also charged with numerous offenses including larceny of a motor vehicle, reckless endangerment, interfering with an officer and racing.